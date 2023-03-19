Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 2,912,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

