KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.94 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $34.94 million and $735,441.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00203326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,368.44 or 0.99954831 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07149357 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $788,788.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

