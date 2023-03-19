Konnect Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $120,103.32 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

