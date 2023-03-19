Laqira Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.96 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $268,301.08 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

