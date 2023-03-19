Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

