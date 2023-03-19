Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 235 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

