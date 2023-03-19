Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

