Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 130 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $185.98 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

