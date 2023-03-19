Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

FRC stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 149,193,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,675,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

