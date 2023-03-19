Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

