Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK remained flat at $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,529. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

