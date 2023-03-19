Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightbridge

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $80,600.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

