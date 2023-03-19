Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lightbridge
In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $80,600.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Articles
