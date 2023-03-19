Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightbridge

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $80,600.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightbridge Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.