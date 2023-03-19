Liquity Price Up 4% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Liquity has a total market cap of $219.12 million and $143.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00008731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,423,765 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

