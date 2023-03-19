LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $11,342,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,068,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

