Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $465.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.08.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

