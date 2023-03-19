Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 769,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,341. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

