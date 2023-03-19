Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.