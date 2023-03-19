LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $84.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

