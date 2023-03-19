MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.