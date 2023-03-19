Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $105.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

