Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.12 and its 200-day moving average is $284.38.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

