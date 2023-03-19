Macroview Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,125.1% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 165,545 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 231.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.