Macroview Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

