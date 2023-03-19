MAGIC (MAGIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $320.95 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $386.29 million and $320.95 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00006491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,271,966 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

