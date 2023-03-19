MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.