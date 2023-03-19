MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.78 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $94.22 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00007755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00360804 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.25 or 0.26224524 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.32962769 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,446,183.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

