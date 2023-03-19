Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.66 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.