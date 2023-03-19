Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 3,259,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

