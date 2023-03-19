Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $148.26. 1,260,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,381. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

