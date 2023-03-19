Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 4.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 147,447 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,436. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.