Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 129 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

