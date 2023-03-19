Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 374,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

