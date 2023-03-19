McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FUTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.