McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

