McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.