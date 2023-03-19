McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Read More
