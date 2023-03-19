McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,419.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

MCK stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $292.40 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.