Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

MDEVF stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

About Melco International Development

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.