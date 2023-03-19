Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
MDEVF stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
About Melco International Development
