MetaMUI Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $77.90 million and approximately $92,485.17 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get MetaMUI alerts:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

