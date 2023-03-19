MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

MOFG opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

