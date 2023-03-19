Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $769.52 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $769.52 million and approximately $49.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,048,893 coins and its circulating supply is 870,415,477 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,617,612.8400393 with 869,790,484.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8655453 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $68,718,380.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

