Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.33.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
