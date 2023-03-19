Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average is $321.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

