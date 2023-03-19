Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.64.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average is $321.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
