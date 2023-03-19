Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $83.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.15 or 0.00549850 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,035.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00300378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00485675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,254,661 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars.

