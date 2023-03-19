Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.05).

MONY stock opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.82) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.50 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,781.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

