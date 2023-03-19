Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $255.51 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00046095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,529,337 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

