Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Articles

