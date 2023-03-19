Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 22.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

