Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

