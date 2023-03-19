MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00362508 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.64 or 0.26348373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00415077 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $511.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

