My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $666,632.86 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $666,632.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01202321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 113.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01504045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,285 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

